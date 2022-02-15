Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

