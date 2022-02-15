Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Reduced by Analyst

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

