Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $765.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $661.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $670.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $432.84 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

