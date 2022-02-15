Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Cut by Analyst

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE UVE opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 530,611 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 784,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

