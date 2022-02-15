Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Lifted by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$181.13 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$166.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

