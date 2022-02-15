Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

