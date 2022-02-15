Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted by Analyst

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for II-VI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

IIVI stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

