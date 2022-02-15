Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Issued By Wedbush

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DENN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

