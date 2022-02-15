Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

USNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

