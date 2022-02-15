Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qantas Airways in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

