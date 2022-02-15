Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.97.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qantas Airways in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qantas Airways (QABSY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.