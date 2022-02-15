QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

