QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.