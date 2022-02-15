QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$ EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.