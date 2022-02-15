Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 million-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.68 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

XM traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 67,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

