Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

