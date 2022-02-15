QuantumScape (QS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of QS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $71.97.
In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.