QuantumScape (QS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 553,290 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

