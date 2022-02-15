Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Quidel by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.