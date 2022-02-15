RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.
Shares of RADA stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
