RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

