Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 3rd

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by 5,350.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

