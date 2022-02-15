Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 12,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 86,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 110.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

