Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 12,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
