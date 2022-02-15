RAI Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and $1.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07031072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.38 or 1.00040280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

