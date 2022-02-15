Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

