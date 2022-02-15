Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Peter Edward Kenyon Sells 250,000 Shares

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £435,000 ($588,633.29).

Shares of LON RFX opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.48. The company has a market cap of £55.72 million and a PE ratio of 146.04. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.