Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.93.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.53.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

