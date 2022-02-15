Raymond James Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $115.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.29.

Copa stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Copa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

