Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 billion-$69.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.08 billion.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,719. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

