RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

RMAX opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.47.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

