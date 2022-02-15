Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Realty Income worth $43,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

