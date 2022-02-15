Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO):

2/11/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 595 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.80) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.53) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 510 ($6.90).

1/20/2022 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.80) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.53) price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.53) price target on the stock.

RTO stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 504.40 ($6.83). 3,223,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 572.50. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.96).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

