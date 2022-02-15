Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $7,150.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.84) to GBX 7,800 ($105.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.96) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

