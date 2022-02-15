Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price objective cut by Compass Point from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $65.16 on Monday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

