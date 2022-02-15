Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RELI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,408. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.