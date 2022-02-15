Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.08% of Northeast Bank worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.