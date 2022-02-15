Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of ICL Group worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ICL Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ICL. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

