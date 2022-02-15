Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of Richardson Electronics worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of RELL stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,730 over the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.