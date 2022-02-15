renDOGE Achieves Market Cap of $456,099.47 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $456,099.47 and $67.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

