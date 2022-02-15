ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Brokerages expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce $25.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.18 million and the highest is $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $82.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 572,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,228. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

