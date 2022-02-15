Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

