Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MC. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

MC stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Moelis & Company by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 236,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 132,185 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Moelis & Company by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

