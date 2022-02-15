Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00.

1/20/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.