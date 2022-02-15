Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/6/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Global Payments stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.