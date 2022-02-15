Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.
Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.28 ($0.53).
About Resolute Mining
