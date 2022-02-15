Resolute Mining’s (RSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.28 ($0.53).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

