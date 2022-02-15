Reviewing Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liquidity Services and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.26 $50.95 million $1.42 11.54 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liquidity Services and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than ZipLink.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies, as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

ZipLink Company Profile

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

