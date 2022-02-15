Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0309 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $37.04 million and $103,354.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

