Rewardiqa (REW) Market Cap Tops $31,139.60

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $31,139.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

