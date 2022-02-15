Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer Sells 11,814 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.86. 1,681,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

