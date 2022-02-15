Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

RZLT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. dropped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Rezolute stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

