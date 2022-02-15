Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Down 58.7% in January

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RONI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NYSE RONI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 14,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,248. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.