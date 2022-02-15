RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIOCF. Scotiabank increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $18.66 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

