RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.53.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$23.72 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

