Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 863 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1,250.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

