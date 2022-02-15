Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $118,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

